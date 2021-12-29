Watch an unusual "steam devil" touch down on BC waters (VIDEO)

You can tick “steam devil” off your 2021 BC weather bingo card.

Subzero air from the arctic brought BC into a deep freeze during the final weeks of December. The cold weather shattered temperature records across the province and led to a rare white Christmas in Vancouver.

While almost the entire province was blanketed in frigid weather, a tweet posted on Tuesday, December 28, shows a “nice example” of a steam devil that formed over the water in Kelowna.

Very nice example of a steam devil in Kelowna, BC today shot by my good friend @Thing1_Tokyo. So peaceful pic.twitter.com/IjPx2L6Dkb — Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) December 28, 2021

Even though it might look like a tornado – not unlike the one we saw in Vancouver this fall – it’s completely different.

According to The Weather Network, steam devils can happen “when extremely cold arctic air moves over relatively warmer water – instability forms, air rises, and it can form a visible vortex.”

They’re known to occasionally form on Lake Okanagan in BC.

Keep your cameras at the ready because we still have a few days left of 2021 and a lot of chances for the weather to do something wild.