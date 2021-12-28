BC is so cold that hot water freezes instantly in the air (VIDEOS)

We’ve seen the videos coming out of Alberta before that show dazzling displays of hot water fluffing instantly out into powdery ice when it meets the cold air, but did you realize that it’s cold enough in BC to try it for yourself?
As arctic outflow and extreme cold warnings grip the province, some parts of BC are experiencing wind chill values of up to -40°C.
Even in usually mild Vancouver, the cold wind makes it feel like it’s -12°C during the day.
Twitter users endeavored to show just how cold BC was by posting videos of hot water being tossed into the freezing air.
- You might also like:
- Supercar struggles in snowy streets of Vancouver (VIDEOS)
- Extreme cold snap pushes BC to set new record for electricity use
- More temperature records broken in BC as cold snap continues
What happens when you throw boiling water into -26°C air.
At E. C. Manning Park, BC.#bcwx “#bcstorm” #bcfreeze pic.twitter.com/KeiLNLCole
— Rohana Rezel (@rohanarezel) December 28, 2021
What happens when hot water meets cold air?
The Mpemba effect, as it’s called, is when you can watch hot water freeze instantly – faster than cold water would under the same conditions.
Do not try this at home without extreme caution, as the last thing you want is to dump boiling hot water on yourself.
Minus 34 with a cup of boiling water in Clearwater BC. pic.twitter.com/QiY58DhBdD
— Merlin Blackwell, Mayor (@BlackwellMerlin) December 27, 2021
Just doing a science experiment. #whoosh #bcstorm #ArcticOutflow pic.twitter.com/X2HXDMpCku
— Sea2skyNatureBC (@Sea2skyNatureBC) December 28, 2021
This week, Western Canada is under weather warnings from Environment Canada warning of extremely cold temperatures, stretching from coastal BC to Manitoba.
Come Wednesday, December 29, the cold is expected to ease up a bit. Still, Vancouver will remain below freezing for the rest of the year until at least Saturday, January 1.
With files from Laine Mitchell.