Temperature records smashed around BC as extreme cold continues

As BC continues to deal with extreme cold temperatures, Environment Canada says a lot of records have been broken.

On December 26, almost a dozen records around the province were smashed.

Abbotsford reached -12.4ºC on Sunday, breaking the old record -11.9ºC set in 2008.

Agassiz broke a record set back in 1937. The area hit -14.2ºC on December 26, breaking the old record of -11.1ºC.

A record cold temperature set in 1971 was broken in Hope, with the region reaching -15.7ºC.

The previous record was -13.9ºC.

There were also records smashed in a number of other areas, including Port Alberni, Port Hardy, Prince George, and Sechelt.

You can find the full list here.

A lot of people took to social media to talk about — or let’s be honest, complain about — the cold weather. But come on, the snow was kind of pretty. At least to me!

A cold Boxing Day morning! Only managed a few pictures before my hands started to freeze up. No surprise, weather app is saying -7!! 🥶 A lonely picnic table and snow covered rocks at Cattle Point, Victoria, BC #photography #snow pic.twitter.com/9kPnlsJE8y — Serthra (@serthra) December 26, 2021

🥶 A frigid -9.7° C this AM at the Victoria Gonzales #weather station is the coldest temp since 1985. An all-time high of 39.8°C was recorded here in June— a 49.5° difference— the highest range ever recorded in #YYJ🌡 @CHEK_News @CHEK_media #BCwx #BCStorm #ClimateCrisis #coldwave pic.twitter.com/O3iso6yNCh — Tess van Straaten (@tessvanstraaten) December 27, 2021

By the way, there is still an Arctic outflow warning in effect for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

According to Environment Canada, “An Arctic ridge of high pressure over the BC interior is bringing strong and bitterly cold outflow winds to the coastal communities. The outflow winds will create wind chill values near minus 20 and below this morning. Mainland inlets and areas that are exposed to outflow winds are more likely to experience these very cold wind chill values.”

The warning is in effect from now through Wednesday and we could see wind-chill values in the minus 20 range.