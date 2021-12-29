Heavy snow on the way for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley

Here we go again. Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Lower Mainland and is warning of heavy snow starting tonight.

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver, Burnaby, and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

According to the weather agency, a storm system will move across the south coast tonight.

And because of the cold air we’ve been experiencing, this system will result in widespread snow beginning this evening and tapering off Thursday morning.

“The current forecast suggests widespread 5 to 10 cm of snow is likely. However, there is the potential for locally heavier amounts particularly over the Sunshine Coast, North Shore Mountains, and parts of Vancouver Island. Most regions will see close to 5 cm accumulate rapidly within 3 to 6 hours during the overnight hours when the snowfall will be most intense.”

The warning was issued as we continue to deal with an arctic outflow warning, with windchill values of -20ºC.

Much of BC remains under weather warnings right now.

So, when will these cold temperature ease up? According to Environment Canada, we could see things warm up slightly over the weekend.