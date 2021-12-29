NewsWeather

Heavy snow on the way for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley

Amanda Wawryk
Amanda Wawryk
|
Dec 29 2021, 5:22 pm
Heavy snow on the way for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley
Josef Hanus/Shutterstock

Here we go again. Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Lower Mainland and is warning of heavy snow starting tonight.

  • Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver, Burnaby, and New Westminster
  • Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver
  • Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge
  • Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley
  • Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta
  • Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack
  • Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

According to the weather agency, a storm system will move across the south coast tonight.

And because of the cold air we’ve been experiencing, this system will result in widespread snow beginning this evening and tapering off Thursday morning.

“The current forecast suggests widespread 5 to 10 cm of snow is likely. However, there is the potential for locally heavier amounts particularly over the Sunshine Coast, North Shore Mountains, and parts of Vancouver Island. Most regions will see close to 5 cm accumulate rapidly within 3 to 6 hours during the overnight hours when the snowfall will be most intense.”

The warning was issued as we continue to deal with an arctic outflow warning, with windchill values of -20ºC.

Much of BC remains under weather warnings right now.

bc weather warning

Weather warnings/Environment Canada

So, when will these cold temperature ease up? According to Environment Canada, we could see things warm up slightly over the weekend.

Amanda WawrykAmanda Wawryk
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT