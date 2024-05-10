

Everyone is getting caught up in Vancouver Canucks playoff fever.

The Stars on Ice show that was originally scheduled for Tuesday, May 14 has now been moved up a day to Monday, May 13. The show is stepping aside to not conflict with Game 4 of the local NHL team’s second round series.

This will open up Rogers Arena for a viewing party on Tuesday, May 14, as the Canucks take on the Oilers in Edmonton.

There will be a #Canucks away game viewing party at Rogers Arena for Game 4 after all. Stars on Ice is being rescheduled. pic.twitter.com/311cUTCcES — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) May 10, 2024

The Canucks have had a lot of success putting on viewing parties for road games throughout the postseason. Fans are flocking to Rogers Arena to soak up a game-like atmosphere for a fraction of the cost of normal tickets.

The viewing parties feature all of the normal game-night entertainment elements, including giveaways, playoff towels, and more. The price of food and drink is also reduced.

The energy is ELECTRIC at the @Rogers Away Game Viewing Party! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/zdkIVvMRis — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 27, 2024

Tickets for the newly scheduled Game 4 viewing party are not on sale yet. The last event sold out in less than an hour so make sure to keep an eye out if you’re looking to buy.

Stars on Ice is a well-known touring figure skating performance. It has been putting on shows for more than 30 years, and plenty of legendary skaters have participated. Tickets to see the upcoming show in Vancouver are available at Ticketmaster now.

The 2024 Stars on Ice tour is special as it will feature the last Vancouver show for the local-born Patrick Chan. The 33-year-old has one Olympic gold medal, two Olympic silver medals, three gold medals at the World Championships, and a bevy of other awards.

Joining Chan on the ice will be 2024 World Champions Deanna Stellato-Dudek, Maxime Deschamps, and Ilia Malinin.

The Canucks and Oilers face off in Game 2 tonight before the series heads to Edmonton. The Pacific Division champions will look to build on their series lead after escaping Game 1 with an incredible comeback victory.