NHL rival? Mind-boggling money coming to new 3-on-3 league: report

A new professional hockey league is coming to North America. And it could give the NHL a run for its money.
On Thursday night, hockey analyst Steve Dangle revealed details about Major League Hockey (MLH), a soon-to-be announced 16-team league that aims to capitalize on the concept of the the NHL’s 3-on-3 overtime format.
Featuring clubs in both Canada and the United States, the MLH is set to carry a $30 million salary cap for each 14-player franchise, averaging out to each member earning approximately $2.1 million a season.
For context, the NHL’s salary cap is currently set at $83.5 million
While nothing is official yet, one former NHL player looks to have already declared his interest in the league, with Devante Smith-Pelly writing, “I’m back,” in reply to Dangle’s X video.
As per Dangle’s report, here’s what else we know about the MLH so far:
- Games will be full-time 3-on-3
- Teams will feature 12 skaters and two goalies.
- Games will last 24 minutes, with an intermission at the halfway point.
- For every victory a team earns, they will receive a $100,000 bonus that will be split among players and coaches.
- Canadian markets include teams in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Quebec, and Ontario
- American markets include teams in Minnesota, Missouri, Arizona, Nebraska, New England, Oklahoma, Texas, and Florida.
- Teams will be able to sign three elite players who have played professionally in North American and European leagues.
- NCAA and Junior players are eligible to play in the league.
- Women players will also be considered.
More details regarding the league’s inception are expected to be revealed in the coming days.
