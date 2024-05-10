NHL rival? Mind-boggling money coming to new 3-on-3 league: report

Metropolitan Division coach Wayne Gretzky watches the action against the Atlantic Division during the 2017 NHL All Star Game at Staples Center.

A new professional hockey league is coming to North America. And it could give the NHL a run for its money.

On Thursday night, hockey analyst Steve Dangle revealed details about Major League Hockey (MLH), a soon-to-be announced 16-team league that aims to capitalize on the concept of the the NHL’s 3-on-3 overtime format.

Featuring clubs in both Canada and the United States, the MLH is set to carry a $30 million salary cap for each 14-player franchise, averaging out to each member earning approximately $2.1 million a season.

For context, the NHL’s salary cap is currently set at $83.5 million

🚨 BREAKING NEWS! 🚨 A NEW pro hockey league is coming to North America! 3-on-3 Major League Hockey arrives THIS FALL!@Steve_Dangle has the details! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/D1M2g9ci0x — sdpn (@sdpnsports) May 10, 2024

While nothing is official yet, one former NHL player looks to have already declared his interest in the league, with Devante Smith-Pelly writing, “I’m back,” in reply to Dangle’s X video.

As per Dangle’s report, here’s what else we know about the MLH so far:

Games will be full-time 3-on-3

Teams will feature 12 skaters and two goalies.

Games will last 24 minutes, with an intermission at the halfway point.

For every victory a team earns, they will receive a $100,000 bonus that will be split among players and coaches.

Canadian markets include teams in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Quebec, and Ontario

American markets include teams in Minnesota, Missouri, Arizona, Nebraska, New England, Oklahoma, Texas, and Florida.

Teams will be able to sign three elite players who have played professionally in North American and European leagues.

NCAA and Junior players are eligible to play in the league.

Women players will also be considered.

More details regarding the league’s inception are expected to be revealed in the coming days.