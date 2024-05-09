Canucks viewing party at Rogers Arena sells out in 45 minutes



Vancouver Canucks fans are still riding high from the epic comeback against the Edmonton Oilers to kick off Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last night.

But those looking for tickets to an upcoming watch party inside Rogers Arena may be feeling the blues. The away game viewing party for Game 3 on Sunday sold out in less than an hour.

Proceeds from the viewing parties at Rogers Arena benefit the Canucks for Kids Fund. The game will be shown live on the Canucks’ new video board, with fans enjoying “special Rogers value menu” food and beverages.

Fans on social media bemoaned the quick sell-out of tickets.

Please add open more sections it got sold out 45 minutes in — pav (@pb192002) May 9, 2024

How is it sold out already 😭 please tell me there’s more sections coming? — ray ☀️ (@nila____) May 9, 2024

The Canucks are holding viewing parties at Rogers Arena for all away games, except when there’s a conflict with the stadium’s busy events schedule. That’s the case on Tuesday, May 14, as a viewing party will not be held, as Stars on Ice will be inside Rogers Arena that evening.

There are still plenty of places to catch the Canucks take on the Oilers in Edmonton on Sunday. The City of Vancouver is welcoming fans to playoff viewing parties at Oak Meadows Park, starting on Sunday at 6:30 pm PT for Game 3.

“Playoffs in the Park” promises a free, family-friendly public viewing area for games. Porta potties and sanitation services will be on hand as the game is shown in the north end of the park for up to about 2,000 fans.