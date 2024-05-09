Canucks win Game 1 with dramatic third period comeback over Oilers



Good Co. Bars is your home for the playoffs! Enjoy $5 beers, prizes, a full game-day experience, and the best atmosphere to catch the game. Join us at any of our 5 locations.

The Vancouver Canucks have claimed a lead in their second round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers after a dramatic third period comeback.

The Canucks won 5-4 after a ferocious final frame where they scored three times in the last 11 minutes to secure a victory.

J.T. Miller, Nikita Zadorov, and Conor Garland scored within a five-minute period to completely flip the script on this game. The tying and game-winning goals came just 39 seconds apart.

CONOR FREAKING GARLAND OH MY GOODNESS !!! pic.twitter.com/YM2PI09kx8 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 9, 2024

Rogers Arena was rocking as the Canucks shocked the Oilers and pulled off this massive comeback.

TALK ABOUT A VIBE AT ROGERS ARENA 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/XnRTdecK7J — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 9, 2024

The Canucks outshot the Oilers 24-17 and controlled a lot of the five-on-five play. The visitors managed just one shot in the third period as the Canucks put their stamp on the game.

The game didn’t get off to the start that the Canucks wanted. They took a too many men penalty less than a minute into the game, allowing the dominant Oilers power play onto the ice. Zach Hyman made it 1-0 for the visiting team shortly after.

The Oilers managed to build a 4-1 lead by the end of the second period. They scored on a few shots that Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs would likely want another chance at, including some that took unpredictable bounces.

Down 4-2 with just over 10 minutes remaining, Miller got the comeback started with a beautiful tip from the side of the net. The goal brought the Canucks within one and gave life to Rogers Arena.

The place exploded shortly after when Zadorov blasted a shot to tie the game.

The big defenceman now has three goals and five points in seven playoff games. He’s been one of the team’s best players in the postseason.

NIKITA ZADOROV! 🚨 TIE GAME IN VANCOUVER!! pic.twitter.com/KuFaS05Njn — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 9, 2024

Garland completed the comeback with a shifty move to the outside before finding some space to beat Stuart Skinner. It was his first goal of the playoffs and capped off a great performance from his line.

CONOR FREAKING GARLAND OH MY GOODNESS !!! pic.twitter.com/YM2PI09kx8 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 9, 2024

It was the first time in 15 months that the Oilers blew a three-goal lead.

More to come…