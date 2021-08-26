Starbucks barista reveals "number one" pumpkin drink to order (VIDEO)

It may still technically be summer, but this week, Pumpkin Spice Season arrived in full force.

Starbucks lovers were thrilled with the early introduction of the fall menu at the chain’s stores across Canada.

The autumn-inspired offerings included all the classics like the famed Pumpkin Spice Latte, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, and even an all-new Apple Crisp Macchiato.

But, what you might not know, is there’s an off-menu seasonal beverage that’s taking TikTok by storm.

User Eggbaloni is a Starbucks barista who shares top-notch tips and tricks on how to order bangers from the cafe. The TikToker’s latest pro tip? Something they refer to as the “number one pumpkin drink that you should get at Starbucks.”

That video was posted earlier this week and has already amassed nearly 4 million views and counting.

So what exactly should you order to get this must-try drink in your hands? Eggbaloni says to ask for a Grande Iced Chai with Oat Milk, Brown Sugar, and Pumpkin Foam on top.

Check out the TikTok and be sure to order this sip for yourself the next time you’re craving a taste of fall.