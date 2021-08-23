Starbucks launching popular fall pumpkin menu tomorrow across Canada

Put away those sandals and break out your scarf collection, Starbucks is bringing the fall vibes earlier than ever before this year. The iconic cafe chain will be launching its popular line of seasonal pumpkin sips and sweets on Tuesday, August 24, at locations across Canada.

Here are the items you’ll be able to purchase starting tomorrow at Starbucks stores across the nation:

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

Pumpkin Loaf

Pumpkin Scone

Starbucks will also be announcing a new beverage coming to its fall menu this year — we’ll keep you posted on that as details are released!