FoodRestaurants & BarsDessertsCoffee & TeaFood NewsSpecials & Deals

Starbucks launching popular fall pumpkin menu tomorrow across Canada

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Aug 23 2021, 9:00 am
Starbucks launching popular fall pumpkin menu tomorrow across Canada
Courtesy Starbucks Canada

Put away those sandals and break out your scarf collection, Starbucks is bringing the fall vibes earlier than ever before this year.

The iconic cafe chain will be launching its popular line of seasonal pumpkin sips and sweets on Tuesday, August 24, at locations across Canada.

Here are the items you’ll be able to purchase starting tomorrow at Starbucks stores across the nation:

  • Pumpkin Spice Latte
  • Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
  • Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin
  • Pumpkin Loaf
  • Pumpkin Scone

Starbucks will also be announcing a new beverage coming to its fall menu this year — we’ll keep you posted on that as details are released!

Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Desserts
+ Coffee & Tea
+ Food News
+ Specials & Deals
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT