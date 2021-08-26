Tim Hortons opens up impressive esports cafe in China (PHOTOS)

If you guessed that Tim Hortons’ latest international expansion would be the opening of an esports cafe, well, you’d be right.

Video games writer Daniel Ahmad shared photos of Tim Hortons’ new collaboration with Tencent Esports, a cafe dedicated to gamers in Shenzhen, China.

A look at the new Tim Hortons & Tencent Esports x Coffee store that opened in Shenzhen, China this month. The two companies are building a new type of experience for gamers with esports at the center, including a dedicated esports zone, interactive spaces, themed drinks etc… pic.twitter.com/6PKcEOU2uy — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 25, 2021

Tim Hortons opened up their first store in China this past fall, with plans to open 1,500 restaurants across the country. By comparison, there are about 4,200 locations of Tim Hortons currently operating in Canada.

Besides their work in the esports sphere, Tencent is a China-based multinational technology conglomerate that offers internet services, including the popular messaging services WeChat and QQ.

Ahmad first shared details of the esports Cafe last fall. The cafe offers things that gamers like, including a reliable wi-fi connection, ergonomic gaming chairs, and fast charging ports for controllers and other devices.

In China, the Tim Hortons menu is more focused on breakfast and lunch options rather than the coffee and donuts many Canadians are used to seeing.

At this time, it is unclear whether the esports cafe model will be tried outside of China.