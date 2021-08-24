Starbucks is launching a brand new dessert-inspired drink today

The wait for the oh-so-popular Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks is over, as the iconic drink is officially being served in stores across Canada for the first time this season as of today.

But in addition to that sip and the full array of pumpkin delights, the coffee chain has announced a brand new addition coming to the fall lineup as well.

Enter the Apple Crisp Macchiato — your new favourite autumn drink.

Made with layered flavours of apple and brown sugar melding, espresso, steamed milk, and a caramelized-spiced-apple drizzle, this new beverage is now available at Starbucks stores across Canada and the US for a limited time, while supplies last.

It’s also available hot or iced, which is good to know because technically, summer is not over just yet.