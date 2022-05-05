“UBC comedy classic”: Another vehicle parks on campus stairs (PHOTO)

A photo shared on social media shows what appears to be a Vancouver Fire Rescue Services truck parked halfway down the stairs at the University of British Columbia this week.

UBC comedy classic pic.twitter.com/pQJEuxLxjy — Dr Juliet O’Brien (@obrienatrix) May 4, 2022

It happened near East Mall, across from IK Barber Learning Centre, according to the person who posted the picture on Twitter.

East Mall, across from IK Barber Learning Centre; a classic for some years now pic.twitter.com/zFWL8rIoKa — Dr Juliet O’Brien (@obrienatrix) May 4, 2022

The front wheels were all the way down on the third step while the back wheels stayed precariously perched on the walkway above.

And the whole truck is slanted towards the bottom of the staircase in the photo.

This isn’t the first time a UBC staircase has become a creative, if very slanted, parking spot. A car was seen on the stairs in August too, and several vehicles including a taxi were as well in 2017, begging the question: why is this particular structure so difficult for drivers?

In the Twitter thread with the picture of the Fire Rescue Services vehicle, someone replied, “This kind of goofy UBC stuff is a hazard for first responders.”

“Another bad design mess that could lead to trouble for UBC students, either driving in any direction at the corner or at the bus stop,” they continued.

Another commenter had a lighter take, adding, “After a pandemic hiatus, it is only fitting we offer a special sacrifice to the stair gods.”

Daily Hive Vancouver has reached out to Vancouver Fire Rescue Services and UBC for comment and will update this article.