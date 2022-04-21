Evo driver "extremely apologetic" for laughably bad parking job (PHOTO)

Parking can be a challenge. Sometimes the spot is too small to drive in to or there is not enough space to wedge your car in while parallel parking.

But in this case, a driver missed the mark completely.

An email sent to Daily Hive shows an Evo car parked in the middle of a parking lot on Granville Island in Vancouver this morning.

In the email, Claudia says this happened around 8 am. They called the police non-emergency line and Evo eventually the car was removed.

Evo says it’s “looked into it and it was a one-off mistake by a new and extremely apologetic member. Lesson learned and our team moved the car as quickly as possible.”

The car-sharing service admits parking mistakes sometimes happen and “Evo users are responsible for paying any parking tickets or tow charges they incur, and we also charge fines and fees.”

“We often post social media reminders and tips about where to park, and there’s lots of parking information on our website too,” reads the email.

At the end of the day, mistakes happen. Have you ever seen a parking mishap like this?