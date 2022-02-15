A busy pedestrian plaza isn’t the smartest place to park, but that’s exactly what a Richmond driver did — for the second time — on February 12.

You have to drive past “do not enter” signs and drive over the sidewalk to get to the ATM, making it even inaccessible to the average car.

The Toyota Highlander was spotted near Richmond-Brighouse SkyTrain Station and shared through the Facebook page, “Richmond Learns to Drive.” Dedicated to capturing these kinds of shenanigans, the page is full of shocking and hilarious content.

Richmond residents are hard to phase, though. On the post of the February 12 park job, some users weren’t surprised, saying the situation looked familiar.

“Umm no comment!” the original poster captioned the photo of the park job fail.

“She’s back, with a new car and still in a rush,” one user theorized in a comment on a share of the post.

Another commented a gif of DJ Khaled dancing under the text, “It’s anotha one.”

While it’s uncertain if it was the same driver behind the wheel, it had happened before, when a woman parked her Audi in the exact same spot last year.

She pulled up to get to the ATM there, likely the same situation the second driver found themselves in before they were caught on camera.

Last time, she was ticketed for being in a pedestrian-only area and received four points on her license. Metro Vancouver Transit Police have not posted anything related to her case, so whether or how much she was fined is unknown.

After the first incident, transit police reminded drivers to pay attention to the signs on the roads.

