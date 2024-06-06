Folks from Toronto will most likely be familiar with Stackt Market, a retail space made up of shipping containers that have been turned into storefronts. Now, the market plans to expand with several pop-ups opening across Canada under a new concept called Stacktx.

In a press release, Stackt said Stackx will be “a new venture designed to accelerate small businesses across Canada by providing them with resources and tools, community-driven partnerships and physical retail opportunities.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STACKT (@stacktmarket)

Locations are set to open in Ottawa, Calgary, and Vancouver this year. Ottawa will open June 14, while the others have tentative opening dates this summer.

Stackt told Daily Hive that “each location will host one vendor at a time in a single shipping container” and plans to feature 11 vendors in the first 18 months.

While details for Calgary and Vancouver have not been announced, Stackt said the Ottawa pop-up will be located in ByWard Market, and the first pop-up there will be The Gift Shop 3.0.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Gift Shop (@thegiftshop.to)

According to Stackt, The Gift Shop 3.0 is “an immersive art gallery and business incubator for artists. The founder, Imani, was a grant winner at Stackt market in Toronto and is moving her business to Ottawa.”

Future vendors will include interactive experiences, retail, food and beverage, and more. Stackt said it’s “looking forward to welcoming a wide range of vendors in the first 18 months.”

Recently, Stackt announced that the City of Toronto had extended a +10-year lease for its flagship, Stackt Market, located at 28 Bathurst Street, Toronto.

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with the City of Toronto,” says Matt Rubinoff, founder and president of Stackt.

“In Toronto, Stackt market began as a unique concept and has evolved into an impactful ecosystem where people and businesses can connect and grow. We have created a community here in Toronto, and this expansion proves our ongoing commitment to fostering opportunities for creativity and growth. We are excited to bring this energy across Canada.”

Stackt’s flagship location in Toronto has hosted over 3,000 businesses since its inception in 2019. These businesses include Endy, Sonos, Makeway, Inkbox, and Monos, which all made their Canadian in-store debuts at Stackt market.