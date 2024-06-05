Attention, donut lovers! Krispy Kreme is set to open a brand-new location this month and it will feature an all-new Canadian design.

The donut brand will open its brand-new concept in Winnipeg at the Tuxedo Park Shopping Centre on June 18.

The new 4,600-square-foot space will include a Hot Light Theatre, where guests can see Krispy Kreme’s donut-making journey in action and enjoy freshly made warm donuts straight off the line.

The Winnipeg location will be the first to feature a new Canadian design, which will be adopted in all new and existing Krispy Kreme locations.

For its grand opening, the store has plenty of fun planned with 12 golden tickets up for grabs, which can be redeemed for a free dozen Original Glazed donuts every month for a year.

The lucky guest who is first in line for the new outpost will not only receive one of the coveted golden tickets, but will also have the honour of turning on the location’s Hot Light, which signals that a new batch of donuts is being prepared.

All guests who visit on the opening day will also receive one free Original Glazed donut and can purchase Krispy Kreme Canada merchandise.

In the lead-up to the opening, the donut brand is also planning some surprise donut drops around Winnipeg, so you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled on Krispy Kreme Canada’s social media accounts.

“The grand opening promises to be an unforgettable experience,” said Levi Hetrick, chief growth officer for Krispy Kreme Canada.

“We look forward to welcoming all our friends from Winnipeg and beyond to our new location.”

The new Winnipeg location will be able to visit the store from Monday to Sunday, 7 am to 10 pm.

Address: Tuxedo Park Shopping Centre – 465 Sterling Lyon Parkway, Winnipeg

