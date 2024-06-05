FoodFood NewsCanada

If you’re flying with Air Canada for your summer vacation, the experience is about to get all the more luxurious.

The Canadian airline will now be serving complimentary beer and wine in its economy cabins on flights across Canada and to the US so you can get your vacation off to the best start.

The airline will have a curated selection of beers such as Hop Valley, Creemore Springs Premium Lager, Molson Canadian and Coors Light. Red and white wines from Paul Mas will also be served on board.

For those who prefer spirits, they will now be available for $5 with options including Baileys Irish Cream, Canadian Club rye, Bacardi Superior rum, Bombay Sapphire gin, Campari and more.

The complimentary beverages were previously only available on international flights. However, the airline notes that for passengers flying to Mexico or the Caribbean, wine, beer and spirits will be available for purchase on board.

Along with complimentary beverages, travellers in Air Canada’s economy cabins will also be offered premium snacks with savoury buttery garlic pretzels from Twigz or a sweet treat in the form of Leclerc’s Célébration Cookie.

Earlier this year, Air Canada also seriously upgraded its onboard meal service, adding 100+ rotating meals developed by a panel of chefs to its menu.

