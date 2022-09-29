No matter what time of year it is, getting sick sucks. So when you feel a tickle in the back of your throat, you need to act fast.

Luckily there are tons of items out there that will help you crush that cold and get right back to your kick-ass normal self.

We’re not talking over-the-counter-meds – we mean vitamin-packed, veg-heavy superfood concoctions made for building that immune system back up.

Here are the best things to pick up in Vancouver when you’re sick.

O-Cha Tea Bar’s Cold Blaster Tea

This tea from O-Cha Tea Bar on Homer Street kicks some serious butt when it comes to colds. Opt for this Vitamin C-packed concoction when you’re feeling under the weather, with both caffeinated or decaf options. This spot also has rotating soups, like the immunity-boosting combo butternut squash, carrot, and ginger.

Address: 1116 Homer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-633-3929

Kitskitchen’s chicken broth and bone broth are rich in electrolytes, making it a top choice for when you need to rehydrate and build yourself back to health. The brand also has tons of other veggie-packed soup options, too.

Address: Find it at one of these retailers in Vancouver

The Juice Truck’s Wellness Shot

This is exactly what your body craves when you’re feeling less-than top-notch. Drinking this combo of ginger, lemon, cayenne, and oil of oregano (aka the cure to a lot of your body’s problems) is a great way to ward off cold and flu symptoms.

Address: 1022 Mainland Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-7825

Address: 28 W 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-260-6943

Address: 4236 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-6768

Address: Whole Foods Vancouver — 510 W 8th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-719-8861

Address: 12151 1st Avenue, Richmond

Phone: 604-285-5404

Glory Juice’s Immunity Shot

This immune-boosting shot is packed with ginger, apple, lemon, and oil of oregano, making it a quick dose of health for when you’re under the weather. Glory also has a huge roster of other health-boosting options, like green juices, a ginger turmeric shot, and beet-packed juices.

Address: 437 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-0324

Address: 78 E 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-9496

Address: 1066 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-5770

Heirloom Juice’s Fire Extinguisher

The Fire Extinguisher fresh-pressed juice from Heirloom Juice Co. is a combo of carrot, orange, pineapple, ginger, turmeric, and sparkling water. This concoction can also be ordered at both of Heirloom’s South Granville locations: the juice bar and the restaurant.

Address: Heirloom Juice Bar — 2861 Granville Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-730-0022

Address: 1509 W 12th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-733-2231

Mr. Red Cafe‘s Pho Ga

There’s little that soothes quite as much as a big, steaming bowl of pho ga, and Mr. Red Cafe’s version is especially delicious and healing. Let the chicken broth and plentiful cilantro and green onion cure what ails you.

Address: 2131 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Address: 2680 West Broadway, Vancouver

Kokomo’s Golden Laksa Noodles

Made with a coconut-turmeric broth and packed with rice and zucchini noodles, ginger, pickled carrot, and plenty of other veggies and herbs, this bowl will make you feel a little more normal with every bite (and sip). Kokomo also has plenty of other veggie-packed bowls, smoothies, and beverages.

Address: 2028 Vine Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-5017

Address: 611 Gore Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-6599

Address: 3270 Edgemont Boulevard, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-971-5288