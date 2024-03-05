10 fun spring break events for the whole family in Metro Vancouver

Spring has (almost) sprung and fun events have bloomed all over Metro Vancouver!

This year’s spring break runs from March 18 to April 1 for most Lower Mainland schools. If you’re looking for fun activities to keep your kids busy, there are plenty of activities and events to choose from in and around the city.

So let’s not waste any time! Here are 10 events for all ages to enjoy around Metro Vancouver, including Spring Break at VIFF Centre, Dream Tomorrow Today, and more!

What: Bring the whole family to VIFF Centre and enjoy an exciting variety of films that everyone will love. The lineup for VIFF’s spring break programming includes Beyond Ghibli, a new eight-part film series celebrating some of the best anime to recently come out of Japan, nature documentaries The Great Bear Rainforest and Secrets of the Sea, and heartwarming coming-of-age comedy Uproar.

You’ll also get to enjoy these fan-favourite movies for less. Youth tickets for ages 18 and under are just $8, with adult tickets for ages 19 and over at $15. There are also discounts available for students, seniors and VIFF+ members.

When: Various dates starting on March 18, 2024

Time: Various screening times

Where: VIFF Centre — 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $8 for ages 18 and under, $15 for ages 19 and up. Discounts for students, seniors and VIFF+ members. Purchase online

What: Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia brings the world of acclaimed children’s author and illustrator Todd Parr in It’s Okay To Be Different. The co-presentation of Axis Theatre and Carousel Theatre for Young People is recommended for ages 3 to 8 and explores themes of acceptance, understanding and self-confidence.

When: March 16 to 24, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Waterfront Theatre – 1412 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $18-$35, purchase online

What: Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre and guest presenters are helping nature enthusiasts of all ages discover the wild world around you! The in-person programs include topics such as “Saving the Northern Spotted Owla,” “Clean Water Champions,” “Wild About Bears,” and more.

When: Various dates from March 18 to March 28, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre — 3663 Park Road, North Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, including many by donation. Register online

What: Burnaby Village Museum is celebrating spring break and longtime visitors and new guests will discover plenty to enjoy. Special activities throughout the two weeks include making Coast Salish Seed Bombs, a scavenger hunt, playing heritage games, and more.

The beloved open-air historical attraction transports people back in time and lets them experience life in a 1920s village, complete with heritage and recreated buildings and staff dressed in the period’s fashion.

When: March 18 to 28, 2024

Time: 11 am to 4:30 pm

Where: Burnaby Village Museum – 6501 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Admission: Free

What: The Britannia Mine Museum invites visitors to take part in the family-friendly “Mini Mud Monsters” activity in their Terralab STEAM learning space during spring break.

During the interpreter-led drop-in sessions, participants will discover what microorganisms in freshwater ecosystems look like up close through magnification. Guests will also learn how these tiny animals help grow the understanding of the human impacts of metals and mining.

When: Sunday to Thursday from March 18 to 28, 2024

Time: 1:30 to 4 pm

Where: Britannia Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach

Cost: Drop-in programming is included with general admission, purchase online

What: Do you have what it takes to be the very best? Like no one ever was? Then you need to make plans for the Pokémon Regional Championships coming to Vancouver from March 22 to 24.

Thousands of trainers from across the region and beyond are expected to converge at the Vancouver Convention Centre to compete for tens of thousands of dollars in prizes and scholarships.

When: March 22 to 24, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East Exhibit Hall B and C – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Register: Online

What: Science World invites guests to explore an immersive, interactive exhibit while learning how STEAM can help make a positive future. All ages will delight in the hands-on and full-body activities, including Augmented-Reality (AR) tiles, a weaving house, and a glowing ball pit lake.

When: Now until May 5, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: No matter the weather outside, arcades are guaranteed to deliver you a good time!

Metro Vancouver is home to a number of popular arcade bars where you can enjoy drinks and meals along with your games. There are also classic spots with plenty of retro cabinets and modern touches to ensure a fun experience for all ages.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various arcades across Metro Vancouver. See the list online.

What: Vancouver Mysteries invites Super Families to try and stop the slimy supervillain Muck Monster from flooding Vancouver with rain and taking over the whole planet. This outdoor, interactive game will see each team receive tools, artifacts, clues, and a map from Agent X to start them on their adventure. For ages 6 and up (one adult required per team); costumes are encouraged.

Vancouver Mysteries also offers interactive games for older children, youth and adults daily, including an outdoor murder mystery, a spy game or a superhero adventure.

When: Daily

Time: Various times

Where: Secret location to be revealed to players

Cost: $35 per player plus GST. Purchase Online

What: Monsters of the Abyss is an all-new Vancouver Aquarium interactive exhibit. Guests will get up close with fearsome and famous aquatic predators as well as their prehistoric ancestors.

Discover the unique “monsters” that call the oceans, rivers, and lakes home in the fascinating live habitats, get hands-on with fossil exploration, and learn all about these special animals during the daily expert-led talks.

When: Now until September 2, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium in Stanley Park – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Cost: Regular plan-ahead pricing for ages 13-64 is $39.95-$53.95. Child, Student, and Senior tickets, as well as memberships, are available. Purchase tickets online.