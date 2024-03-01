Sláinte! 10 St. Patrick's Day and Celtic events happening in Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Grab your finest greenery and hit the town for some fun!

Here is a handy checklist of 10 St. Patrick’s Day and Celtic events to check out around Vancouver this month: Celticfest Vancouver, The Scratch from Dublin, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: The 20th annual CelticFest Vancouver includes a free, all-ages outdoor public festival in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Some of the entertainment lined up for CelticFest 2024 includes Irish pop group Chasing Abbey, singer-songwriter Paul Caldwell, and the O’Brien School of Irish Dance.

The Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir, storyteller Jess Murray, and children’s ensemble the Showstoppers will also be seen onstage at this year’s festival.

When: March 16, 2024

Time: 10 am to 9 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver-based Irish Canadian folk-rock band Paddy Waggin’ and special guest Sinead X Sanders celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an evening concert at LanaLou’s. The concert will include a tribute to St. MacGowan as well as plenty of Pogues tunes.

When: March 16, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: LanaLou’s – 362 Powell Street, Vancouver

Cost: $25, purchase online

What: Clare Voyeur presents a Paddy’s Day party as part of the 2024 Celtic Fest’s programming. Guests of the annual variety show will enjoy burlesque, comedy, live music, games, and more, all while learning about the spirit and lore of the Emerald Isle.

When: March 16, 2024

Time: Doors 8 pm, show 9 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $30 online, $40 at the door; purchase online

What: The Blarney Stone is celebrating the 51st anniversary of its iconic St. Patrick’s Day Festival. This indoor and outdoor festival features Celtic Dancers, live music, a DJ, a piper, and more. There is also a tasty brunch buffet starting at 9 am.

When: March 17, 2024

Time: 9 am to late

Where: The Blarney Stone – 216 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Cost: $35 for entry before 11 am for the brunch buffet, $35 for entry before 2 pm. Minors are allowed before 5 pm with their legal guardian. If online tickets sell out after 2 pm, tickets will be sold at the door while supplies last. Purchase online.

What: Ireland – Canada Chamber of Commerce Vancouver, a not-for-profit that represents, supports, and encourages the city’s Irish business community, is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day business breakfast at Terminal City Club. The in-person reception and breakfast features special guest Micheál Martin, Tánaiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Minister for Defence.

When: March 13, 2024

Time: 7 to 9:30 am

Where: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver – 900 West Georgia, Vancouver

Cost: $90, register online

What: “The Barrelman” Jameson Distillery Bar Pop-up takes over Freehouse Collective’s The Ballyhoo throughout March until St. Patrick’s Day. Guests will enjoy special food and drink menus, unique décor, live music, tastings, and cocktail-making seminars.

Scratch cards with instant prizes will be given away with every purchase of a Jameson drink, Guinness, or special food item at all Vancouver locations from March 1 to 17. Freehouse Collective and Jameson Distilling will also send one lucky winner and their guest to Dublin to enjoy the Bow Street Distillery experience.

When: March 1 to 17, 2024

Where: The Ballyhoo — 888, Burrard Street, Vancouver

What: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by running a 5K through scenic Stanley Park. Afterwards, stay for the party, with a DJ, green beer, delicious food, and more. The race is also raising money to support Diabetes Canada.

When: March 16, 2024

Time: 9:30 am

Where: Stanley Park Pavilion, Stanley Park

Registration: Online

What: Miss Gloria Hole and Mina Mercury are hosting a St. Patrick’s Day edition of Drag Gaymes at Bean Around The World. The event will feature high-energy drag performances and saucy gaymes that are sure to leave everyone full of laughter and frivolity—featuring trivia, bingo, Pictionary, and more.

When: March 14, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Bean Around the World – 175 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $10 plus fees, purchase online

What: Popular Dublin quartet The Scratch brings its raucous live show to the Commodore Ballroom on March 17 for a St. Patrick’s Day party.

When: March 17, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $27 plus fees, purchase online

What: The Museum of Surrey hosts Celtic Fest, with Celtic crafts, live entertainment, community partner booths, a scavenger hunt, and more.

Surrey Archives staff will also be on-site at the museum to help attendees discover the histories of the city’s early Irish families as documented in the archival collection. Explore the vintage photos, oral histories, maps, and other items.

When: March 23, 2024

Time: 1 to 4 pm

Where: Museum of Surrey – 17710 56a Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free