Sláinte! 10 St. Patrick's Day and Celtic events happening in Vancouver
Grab your finest greenery and hit the town for some fun!
Here is a handy checklist of 10 St. Patrick’s Day and Celtic events to check out around Vancouver this month: Celticfest Vancouver, The Scratch from Dublin, and more.
And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.
CelticFest Vancouver 2024
What: The 20th annual CelticFest Vancouver includes a free, all-ages outdoor public festival in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery.
Some of the entertainment lined up for CelticFest 2024 includes Irish pop group Chasing Abbey, singer-songwriter Paul Caldwell, and the O’Brien School of Irish Dance.
The Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir, storyteller Jess Murray, and children’s ensemble the Showstoppers will also be seen onstage at this year’s festival.
When: March 16, 2024
Time: 10 am to 9 pm
Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery
Cost: Free
St Paddy’s Day with Paddy Waggin’
What: Vancouver-based Irish Canadian folk-rock band Paddy Waggin’ and special guest Sinead X Sanders celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an evening concert at LanaLou’s. The concert will include a tribute to St. MacGowan as well as plenty of Pogues tunes.
When: March 16, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: LanaLou’s – 362 Powell Street, Vancouver
Cost: $25, purchase online
What’s the Craic? A Night of Irish Devilry
What: Clare Voyeur presents a Paddy’s Day party as part of the 2024 Celtic Fest’s programming. Guests of the annual variety show will enjoy burlesque, comedy, live music, games, and more, all while learning about the spirit and lore of the Emerald Isle.
When: March 16, 2024
Time: Doors 8 pm, show 9 pm
Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver
Tickets: $30 online, $40 at the door; purchase online
The Blarney Stone’s St Patrick’s Day Festival
What: The Blarney Stone is celebrating the 51st anniversary of its iconic St. Patrick’s Day Festival. This indoor and outdoor festival features Celtic Dancers, live music, a DJ, a piper, and more. There is also a tasty brunch buffet starting at 9 am.
When: March 17, 2024
Time: 9 am to late
Where: The Blarney Stone – 216 Carrall Street, Vancouver
Cost: $35 for entry before 11 am for the brunch buffet, $35 for entry before 2 pm. Minors are allowed before 5 pm with their legal guardian. If online tickets sell out after 2 pm, tickets will be sold at the door while supplies last. Purchase online.
ICCCVan 2024 St Patrick’s Business Breakfast at Terminal City Club
What: Ireland – Canada Chamber of Commerce Vancouver, a not-for-profit that represents, supports, and encourages the city’s Irish business community, is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day business breakfast at Terminal City Club. The in-person reception and breakfast features special guest Micheál Martin, Tánaiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Minister for Defence.
When: March 13, 2024
Time: 7 to 9:30 am
Where: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver – 900 West Georgia, Vancouver
Cost: $90, register online
The Barrelman — Jameson Distillery Pop-up Bar at The Ballyhoo
What: “The Barrelman” Jameson Distillery Bar Pop-up takes over Freehouse Collective’s The Ballyhoo throughout March until St. Patrick’s Day. Guests will enjoy special food and drink menus, unique décor, live music, tastings, and cocktail-making seminars.
Scratch cards with instant prizes will be given away with every purchase of a Jameson drink, Guinness, or special food item at all Vancouver locations from March 1 to 17. Freehouse Collective and Jameson Distilling will also send one lucky winner and their guest to Dublin to enjoy the Bow Street Distillery experience.
When: March 1 to 17, 2024
Where: The Ballyhoo — 888, Burrard Street, Vancouver
St. Patrick’s Day 5K
What: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by running a 5K through scenic Stanley Park. Afterwards, stay for the party, with a DJ, green beer, delicious food, and more. The race is also raising money to support Diabetes Canada.
When: March 16, 2024
Time: 9:30 am
Where: Stanley Park Pavilion, Stanley Park
Registration: Online
Drag Gaymes Night: St. Patrick’s Day edition
What: Miss Gloria Hole and Mina Mercury are hosting a St. Patrick’s Day edition of Drag Gaymes at Bean Around The World. The event will feature high-energy drag performances and saucy gaymes that are sure to leave everyone full of laughter and frivolity—featuring trivia, bingo, Pictionary, and more.
When: March 14, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Bean Around the World – 175 West Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $10 plus fees, purchase online
St Patrick’s Day at the Commodore Ballroom with The Scratch
What: Popular Dublin quartet The Scratch brings its raucous live show to the Commodore Ballroom on March 17 for a St. Patrick’s Day party.
When: March 17, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $27 plus fees, purchase online
Celtic Fest at the Museum of Surrey
What: The Museum of Surrey hosts Celtic Fest, with Celtic crafts, live entertainment, community partner booths, a scavenger hunt, and more.
Surrey Archives staff will also be on-site at the museum to help attendees discover the histories of the city’s early Irish families as documented in the archival collection. Explore the vintage photos, oral histories, maps, and other items.
When: March 23, 2024
Time: 1 to 4 pm
Where: Museum of Surrey – 17710 56a Avenue, Surrey
Admission: Free