Much-loved Eggette House opens new Vancouver location

Aug 7 2024, 11:42 pm
A new spot for bubble waffle has recently opened in Vancouver.

Eggette House is best known for its eggette, which is more commonly known as bubble waffle.

“Our eggette is made with the best ingredients to ensure that everything we sell is the best,” said the restaurant on its website. “We strive to achieve the best texture that is soft and pillowy on the inside but crispy on the outside. To ensure the best quality and authenticity, we use a special recipe cooked in our own waffle iron that is specially imported.”

This is the second location of the spot and is located at 1194 Robson Street, Vancouver. The first is in Richmond.

The menu offers a variety of savoury and sweet options, such as banana, Oreo, seaweed with pork floss, and salted egg yolk.

“Come on down to Eggette House, and we’ll make you a waffle that you’ll never forget,” said the restaurant. “If you want to eat the best eggette in town, come down and try ours today!”

Will you be checking out this bubble waffle spot’s new location? Let us know in the comments.

Eggette House

Address: 1194 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram

