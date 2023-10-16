Air balloon vending machine installed at Metrotown SkyTrain station

Air balloon vending machine at SkyTrain Metrotown Station, as seen on October 7, 2023. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

Japanese-style whimsical vending machines have arrived on Metro Vancouver’s public transit system.

Earlier this month, Daily Hive Urbanized spotted a newly installed air balloon vending machine at SkyTrain Metrotown Station in Burnaby.

The colourful machine is impossible to miss inside the high foot traffic east entrance into the station — the closest station entrance to Metropolis at Metrotown mall — located next to the fare gates and fare vending machines outside the fare paid zone.

In an email to Daily Hive Urbanized upon inquiry, TransLink states this vending machine works as an automated kiosk for air balloons of various shapes, with a “robotic creation” procedure. It is operated as a commercial partnership with local company Da Candy Craze.

“TransLink is proud to support local small businesses through our vending machine program – which offers unique foods, beverages, and other products to our customer base,” reads the statement.

The air balloon machine is expected to be operational sometime over the next few weeks.

Vending machines have long been an amenity of TransLink’s busy hubs, specifically vending machines dealing snacks and beverages such as chips, candy, soda, and water.

But in recent months, TransLink has expanded the range of vending machine offerings in partnership with local businesses, including goods from Nicli Pizzeria and Khaykery Bakery at Joyce-Collingwood Station, and Sushi Mori at Lafarge Lake-Douglas Station.

The sushi vending machine at Lafarge Lake-Douglas Station was vandalized just weeks after it went operational, and its contents were stolen.

Late this past summer, Da Candy Craze also installed a new popcorn machine at the Kids Market in Granville Island.