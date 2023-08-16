Good news for pizza lovers on the go, as one of Vancouver’s most popular fast-food pizza chains has just opened a location in a busy SkyTrain Station.

Commuters can now find Fresh Slice right inside the Yaletown-Roundhouse SkyTrain Station, in a storefront that formerly was a convenience store.

This is not the first SkyTrain Station location for the chain, as it recently opened a spot inside the Broadway-City Hall Station as well. Fresh Slice operates dozens of stand-alone locations around BC and the rest of Canada.

This location is called Fresh Slice Go, and while it is located behind the SkyTrain gates, you can still grab a slice even if you’re not taking the train – the pizza chain suggests tapping in and out within 20 minutes to avoid being charged a transit fare.

This Fresh Slice is open daily from 10:30 am to midnight.

Fresh Slice — Yaletown-Roundhouse SkyTrain Station

Address: 297 Davie Street, Vancouver

