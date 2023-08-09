Have you ever thought of a sushi train and wondered how it would feel to have sushi on a train?

Well, TransLink is bringing the concept, previously only seen on a Japanese restaurant menu, to nine stations around Metro Vancouver.

As of August 9, two sushi vending machines were fully operational at the Coquitlam Central Station and the Lafarge Lake-Douglas station.

I tried the SkyTrain vending machine sushi so you don’t have to (or go for it!).

I was warmly welcomed by the TransLink security personnel at the Coquitlam Central station who told me that they haven’t heard any complaints about the risque meal choice yet. Now my expectations were raised high.

This SkyTrain vending machine has sushi and other Japanese dishes from the local business Sushi Mori. It had a selection of various types of rolls including the spicy California roll, the Wave roll, and maki and nigiri combos.

First of all, I was concerned about the lack of utensils and sauce.

But I was quickly relieved to find out that the boxes come equipped with a pair of wrapped chopsticks and some soy sauce sachets.

However, don’t forget to carry some napkins and hand sanitizer, especially if you travel on the train to enjoy this snack.

I decided to first try out the $7.50 Spicy California roll.

For me, it was a safe bet with imitation crab for protein. To my surprise (pleasant, nonetheless), it was sprinkled with a mild paprika-like spice instead of a spicy mayo. The imitation crab filling had a mild spicy flavour and seemed to be mixed with spice as well.

My final verdict was that this roll is just like your standard Spicy California Roll but a bit on the dryer side due to the lack of a mayo topping. The dry spice works well with the crab and gives it a flavourful kick. I would recommend making use of the soy sauce that comes along with it.

My second choice, the one I was most excited about, was a $14 Wave Roll — the most expensive item on this limited menu.

I audibly gasped: “$14 for vending machine sushi?” So naturally, I had to try it.

It looked a bit messy, to begin with (here’s where your napkins will come in handy). The roll itself comes topped with fish roe and wasabi mayo. This giant roll has avocado and imitation crab inside and salmon outside.

The Wave Roll was definitely my favourite out of the two but is a pricey choice given its delivery method.

This particular vending machine also sold takoyaki (octopus meatballs), rice balls (that were completely sold out), dumplings, and sandwiches which were all stored at 4.4°C.

Pro tip: The vending machine slot door locks if you don’t pick up your food on the first go (I learned it the hard way).

While I love the concept of food on the go, I would probably not go back to it unless I am certain about what I am eating.

However, the security personnel also told me that the vending machines were restocked with fresh products every morning.

More vending machines to come will include items from local eateries like Nicli Pizzeria, Khaykery Bakery, and Da Candy Craze.

They will pop up at Joyce-Collingwood, Metrotown, Edmonds, Burquitlam, Moody Centre, and Commercial–Broadway stations throughout the summer and the fall.

Would you try it? Let us know in the comments below.