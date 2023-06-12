Good news for pizza lovers on the go, as one of Vancouver’s most popular fast-food pizza chains has just opened a location in a busy SkyTrain Station.

Commuters can now find a Fresh Slice right inside the Broadway-City Hall SkyTrain Station, in the storefront that formerly was a Jugo Juice.

This is the very first SkyTrain Station location for the chain, which operates dozens of locations around BC and the rest of Canada.

Known for its quick, grab-and-go slices, this Fresh Slice location will be open daily from 6 am to 12 am, making it especially convenient for those late-night train rides home.

You can also get slices for only $2 each when you use the Fresh Slice app, with 5% cash back on every purchase.

Fresh Slice – Broadway-City Hall SkyTrain Station

Address: Broadway-City Hall Skytrain Station, Vancouver

Instagram