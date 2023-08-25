Sushi vending machine vandalized at SkyTrain station

It had only been serving sushi for a few weeks now, but someone has already smashed and grabbed Metro Vancouver’s strangest culinary attraction.

The sushi vending machine was vandalized Friday morning at the Lafarge Lake Douglas Station, according to TransLink.

“We are working with the vendor to repair the damage, but we do not have a timeline at this time,” TransLink told Daily Hive.

Earlier this summer, TransLink installed new vending machines at a handful of stations around Metro Vancouver, including the Sushi Mori machine at Lafarge Lake Station.

According to Metro Vancouver Transit Police, they are investigating the incident and have no suspect yet. A SkyTrain Attendant first contacted Transit Police just after 6 am Friday to report that the machine had been vandalized.

It’s only been a few weeks since the machine has been in operation before its class was smashed and its contents ransacked. And with no estimate for when it’ll be up and rolling again, commuters will have to go without sushi for now.