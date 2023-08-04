Sushi vending machine and more planned for several SkyTrain Stations

Have you ever been at a SkyTrain Station and thought, “Gee, I wish there was a vending machine dispensing sushi here?”

We’re guessing probably not, but it turns out we’re getting one anyway.

In a move to elevate the commuter experience via the city’s SkyTrain system, TransLink is installing several new vending machines at stations around Metro Vancouver.

TransLink tells Dished that nine stations will soon be home to vending machines serving up food and treats from local restaurants and makers.

The various machines will include goods from Nicli Pizzeria, Khaykery Bakery (at the Joyce-Collingwood Station), Da Candy Craze, and Sushi Mori (at Lafarge Lake-Douglas Station).

Some of the machines will be refrigerated, depending on the offerings, to ensure the goods stay fresh inside, and while they’re only being tested now, we’re told the machines will be fully operational by August 9.

Other machines will also be added to stations throughout the summer as part of TransLink’s pilot program, which means that you may be surprised to find some of your local businesses available at stations around the city very soon.

It’s certainly a great option for those in a hurry who don’t have time to stop for food while on the go, and it is also great exposure for a lot of home-grown, local food businesses – something we can always get behind.