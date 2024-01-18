NewsVancouveritesWeatherPeopleCurated

One local turned to their skis to weave through Vancouver's snowy roads

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Jan 18 2024, 12:47 am
One local turned to their skis to weave through Vancouver's snowy roads
Local skiing down Vancouver street January, 17, 2024. (realtordavis/Instagram)

While many locals trekked on foot or drove through heavy snow Wednesday morning, it seems at least one person was able to efficiently get around Vancouver. 

A video posted to Instagram by Davis Lougheed shows the local fairly speedily skiing down a slope and making it down a Vancouver street. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by davis lougheed (@realtordavis)


It seems skiing around the city may be the most effective way to get around. 

Lougheed told Daily Hive he spotted the skier outside his home in South Vancouver near the River District.

Today, people in vehicles, including TransLink buses, ambulances, and even tow trucks, struggled to drive through the snow. 

snow translink

Sukhwant Dhillon/AM 600 Sher-E-Punjab Radio

BC ambulance stuck in snow

An ambulance in Vancouver stuck in snow January 17, 2024. (Darcy Matheson/Daily Hive)

In an update from Environment and Climate Change Canada this morning, the mainland could see up to 30 cm. This is 10 more centimetres than predicted Tuesday.

ECCC is reiterating advice to drivers to be prepared to adjust to the changing road conditions.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ News
+ Vancouverites
+ Weather
+ People
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop