One local turned to their skis to weave through Vancouver's snowy roads

While many locals trekked on foot or drove through heavy snow Wednesday morning, it seems at least one person was able to efficiently get around Vancouver.

A video posted to Instagram by Davis Lougheed shows the local fairly speedily skiing down a slope and making it down a Vancouver street.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by davis lougheed (@realtordavis)



It seems skiing around the city may be the most effective way to get around.

Lougheed told Daily Hive he spotted the skier outside his home in South Vancouver near the River District.

Today, people in vehicles, including TransLink buses, ambulances, and even tow trucks, struggled to drive through the snow.

In an update from Environment and Climate Change Canada this morning, the mainland could see up to 30 cm. This is 10 more centimetres than predicted Tuesday.

ECCC is reiterating advice to drivers to be prepared to adjust to the changing road conditions.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”