Ambulance and tow truck sent to rescue it both stuck on snowy Vancouver street

It’s getting so difficult to drive through the snow in Vancouver that more than one ambulance has gotten stuck on the roads — and so are the tow trucks sent in to rescue them.

It’s been a cold and snowy hell for many drivers in Metro Vancouver as the heavy snow blankets the region, making it difficult for anyone to use the roads.

The snowy madness has even impacted ambulances. In one example, Daily Hive spotted an ambulance stuck on a hill on Fraser Street and East 7th Avenue.

Behold, an ambulance stuck in the Vancouver snow and the tow truck sent to save it also now stuck 😜 pic.twitter.com/yv2oN2EvMv — Darcy Matheson (@darcynews) January 17, 2024

And without clear roads, a tow truck sent to save the ambulance also found itself stuck.

Eventually, a second larger tow truck with a hydraulic lift attended the scene and used a flatbed to pull the ambulance out of the snow.

A few hours before, another ambulance at Mount Lehman Road and Highway 1 was stuck.

It’s unclear if any patients were being transported in either ambulance.

BC Emergency Health Services was not able to locate information regarding the incidents but said “We are currently working on responding to incidents across the Province … At this time, we are working to minimize impacts on patients.”

EHS said its worked with maintenance crews across the province “who have been vital in ensuring that we’re able to get to accident scenes and medical calls as quickly as safely possible.”

It has assured that all BCEHS ambulances are prepared to drive in wintery conditions. Vehicles carry chains and crews are trained to install them if it is required.

“Winter conditions can make it difficult; however, we continue to navigate snowy and icy roads as safely as possible.”

Vehicles across the region, like TransLink buses, have also struggled driving through the snow in the region.

To support BCEHS over the next few days, it is sharing some advice to British Columbians:

“If you do not have to travel, particularly in the Fraser Valley and other areas with heavy snowfall and freezing rain, please do not. If you are able, please clear your walkway and driveway and if you have neighbours who need some help, please assist if you can.”

Heavy snowfall & rain expected across BC today & freezing-thawing-freezing cycles in the Fraser Valley & other areas which can make for treacherous road conditions. Paramedic Public Information Officer Brian Twaites asks you to help us by avoiding unnecessary travel. #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/KSLMKhSkdA — BC Emergency Health Services (@BC_EHS) January 17, 2024

For less urgent incidents, British Columbians can call 811 to get connected with a nurse at HealthLinkBC.

Unfortunately, more snow is on the way — even more than reports earlier in the week indicated.

In an update from Environment and Climate Change Canada, the mainland could see up to 30 cm. This is 10 more centimetres than predicted Tuesday.

ECCC is reiterating advice to drivers to be prepared to adjust to the changing road conditions.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”