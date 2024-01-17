Forecasters crank up total snowfall estimates for Metro Vancouver

The snowfall warning for the region has upgraded as more snow than meteorologists initially expected is predicted to fall on Wednesday.

Reports Tuesday indicated Vancouver could receive 20 cm of snow by Wednesday afternoon. However, in an update from Environment and Climate Change Canada, the mainland could see up to 30 cm.

“A Pacific low-pressure system is currently bringing widespread snow to the south coast,” ECCC explained. “Current observations indicate… 15 to 25 cm has fallen over the mainland side.”

The snowfall could set records for the snowiest January 17 ever recorded. Vancouver has a record of 13.5 centimetres from back in 1962. That looks like it could fall, since some residents are reported more than 14 centimetres of snow before 10 am Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on Vancouver Island, 10 to 20 cm is expected to accumulate. So far, 15 to 20 cm of snow has fallen in the area.

ECCC said the heavy snow is expected to taper off in the late afternoon.

“Snow may become mixed with rain over Greater Victoria this afternoon,” it added.

ECCC is reiterating advice to drivers to be prepared to adjust to the changing road conditions.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

Highway alerts are active for the Sea to Sky from Squamish to Whistler, Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Kamloops, and Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna.

“The site shiftintowinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go,” ECCC suggested. “And use winter tires and chains.”

The snowfall warning is in place for Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria, Howe Sound, Whistler, Sunshine Coast, Southern Gulf Islands, East Vancouver Island, Inland Vancouver Island, Sea to Sky – Squamish to Whistler, Malahat Highway – Goldstream to Mill Bay.