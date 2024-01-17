NewsTransportationWeatherUrbanized

Snow turns Vancouver into bus graveyard as TransLink deals with delays

Jan 17 2024, 5:11 pm

Amir Ali

Jan 17 2024, 5:11 pm
Snow turns Vancouver into bus graveyard as TransLink deals with delays

It’s the commute from hell if you’re a transit rider, and as TransLink deals with delays and cancellations due to snow, parts of Vancouver are turning into a bus graveyard.

Videos have been shared on social media showing trolley buses struggling to get up hills and stopping at the side of the road.

On X, TransLink has posted a steady stream of information about the impacts of the snow on bus service around Metro Vancouver and impacts on other operations.

As is tradition, when it snows in Metro Vancouver, trolley buses don’t fare too well in this weather, specifically when there are hills involved.

Many bus routes across Metro Vancouver are being forced to take detours due to road conditions, and some have faced cancellations, including the R5.

Main Street has been particularly problematic, with videos showing numerous buses stuck at the bottom of the hill near Marine Drive.

There have also been some impacts to SkyTrain service.

TransLink is also cancelling track maintenance on the Expo Line that was previously scheduled for Wednesday evening.

How has your morning transit commute been? Let us know in the comments.

For the latest updates, head over to the TransLink X page.

