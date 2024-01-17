Snow turns Vancouver into bus graveyard as TransLink deals with delays

It’s the commute from hell if you’re a transit rider, and as TransLink deals with delays and cancellations due to snow, parts of Vancouver are turning into a bus graveyard.

Videos have been shared on social media showing trolley buses struggling to get up hills and stopping at the side of the road.

On X, TransLink has posted a steady stream of information about the impacts of the snow on bus service around Metro Vancouver and impacts on other operations.

As is tradition, when it snows in Metro Vancouver, trolley buses don’t fare too well in this weather, specifically when there are hills involved.

Many bus routes across Metro Vancouver are being forced to take detours due to road conditions, and some have faced cancellations, including the R5.

#RiderAlert 562 Langley Centre detour beginning at 8:57 AM. Regular route to 212 and Walnut Grove Dr, then 212 St, 88 Ave, resume regular route due to road conditions. ^MR — TransLink BC (@TransLink) January 17, 2024

Main Street has been particularly problematic, with videos showing numerous buses stuck at the bottom of the hill near Marine Drive.

There have also been some impacts to SkyTrain service.

The Expo is doing the full route, but delayed as trains need to be attended by SkyTrain Attendants. ^MR — TransLink BC (@TransLink) January 17, 2024

TransLink is also cancelling track maintenance on the Expo Line that was previously scheduled for Wednesday evening.

How has your morning transit commute been? Let us know in the comments.

For the latest updates, head over to the TransLink X page.