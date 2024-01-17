Electric scooter dragged through snow perfectly captures Vancouver's winter struggle

Video of a person dragging their electric scooter along a snowy East Vancouver sidewalk perfectly encapsulates how badly the city struggles in winter weather.

In the clip, the scooter user tries to push the device through the thick snow on Kaslo Street, before giving up and just dragging it.

Note to Vancouverites: don’t try to e-scoot in a snowstorm 🤦😩 Read more 👉 https://t.co/AiyZQQAtR2 pic.twitter.com/nKQbnbZy9r — Daily Hive Vancouver (@DailyHiveVan) January 17, 2024

The video from @droobiee on TikTok is being widely shared online, with commenters chiming in with their thoughts on the strange sight.

“He’s trying my dude, he’s trying,” one said.

“He looked outside and went ‘yep, perfect conditions for the scooter,'” another said.

“This is why people make fun of us,” a third added.

Metro Vancouver got 10 to 15 centimetres of snow overnight, with about another 10 forecast to fall during the day.

Environment and Climate Change Canada estimates total snowfall amounts in the region could be as high as 30 centimetres.

The snow is likely to shatter daily records for January 17, according to ECCC meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau.

“It does look like there’s potential here for records to be broken today, so we’ll have to see that at the end of the day.”

The snow is expected to taper off for a clear night on Wednesday before more precipitation hits the Lower Mainland on Thursday.