NewsWeather

Electric scooter dragged through snow perfectly captures Vancouver's winter struggle

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Jan 17 2024, 10:19 pm
Electric scooter dragged through snow perfectly captures Vancouver's winter struggle
@droobiee/TikTok

Video of a person dragging their electric scooter along a snowy East Vancouver sidewalk perfectly encapsulates how badly the city struggles in winter weather.

In the clip, the scooter user tries to push the device through the thick snow on Kaslo Street, before giving up and just dragging it.

The video from @droobiee on TikTok is being widely shared online, with commenters chiming in with their thoughts on the strange sight.

“He’s trying my dude, he’s trying,” one said.

“He looked outside and went ‘yep, perfect conditions for the scooter,'” another said.

“This is why people make fun of us,” a third added.

Metro Vancouver got 10 to 15 centimetres of snow overnight, with about another 10 forecast to fall during the day.

Environment and Climate Change Canada estimates total snowfall amounts in the region could be as high as 30 centimetres.

The snow is likely to shatter daily records for January 17, according to ECCC meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau.

“It does look like there’s potential here for records to be broken today, so we’ll have to see that at the end of the day.”

The snow is expected to taper off for a clear night on Wednesday before more precipitation hits the Lower Mainland on Thursday.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop