Snow transforms Metro Vancouver into winter wonderland (PHOTOS)

The holiday season may be in the rearview mirror, but Vancouver is still walking in a winter wonderland.

Snow lovers were in for a treat on Wednesday when the region received up to 30 cm of the white stuff, with even more expected throughout the week.

It sure is a beautiful sight throughout the city if you’re not caught up in traffic or waiting for your delayed bus in this snowstorm.

Once you’re done shovelling the snow from the sidewalks and driveway, make sure you take time to enjoy the snow before it melts away.

If you need some inspiration to get outside, here are some photos of Metro Vancouver transformed into a winter wonderland.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonika Arora (@sonikaarora604)

23 cm of snow on my East Vancouver balcony today. #BCStorm ❄️ pic.twitter.com/eVH52UAqfI — Katja De Bock (@NFB_Katja) January 17, 2024

It’s 8:30am in Vancouver and these construction workers are having a snowball fight 😂 pic.twitter.com/llsABJ9sB5 — Robert Komaniecki (@Komaniecki_R) January 17, 2024