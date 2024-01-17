NewsWeatherPhotosWinter

Daniel Chai
Jan 17 2024, 10:51 pm
Snow transforms Metro Vancouver into winter wonderland (PHOTOS)
Max Klunder/Submitted | Nikitha Martins/Daily Hive

The holiday season may be in the rearview mirror, but Vancouver is still walking in a winter wonderland.

Snow lovers were in for a treat on Wednesday when the region received up to 30 cm of the white stuff, with even more expected throughout the week.

It sure is a beautiful sight throughout the city if you’re not caught up in traffic or waiting for your delayed bus in this snowstorm.

@freshdailyvancouver If only “swagger” could plow the roads❄️ #vancouver #vancouverbc #britishcolumbia #yvr #604 #vancity #richmondbc #kamloops #kelowna #Canada #snowstorm #kensim #swaggercity #snowvancouver #snowremoval ♬ Trap, hip hop, dark beat ♪(963369) – Ninja_Muzik_Tokyo

Once you’re done shovelling the snow from the sidewalks and driveway, make sure you take time to enjoy the snow before it melts away.

If you need some inspiration to get outside, here are some photos of Metro Vancouver transformed into a winter wonderland.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonika Arora (@sonikaarora604)

Vancouver Snow

Nikitha Martins/Daily Hive

Vancouver Snow

Daniel Chai/Daily Hive

Vancouver Snow

Submitted

Vancouver Snow

Nikitha Martins/Daily Hive

Max Klunder

Max Klunder/Submitted

