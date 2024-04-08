If you’ve been thinking of squeezing in one last ski or snowboard day, this week may be the time to do it.

Several mountains near Vancouver are calling it quits for the season this Sunday after a rather disappointing year for snow.

Cypress Mountain Resort and Mt Seymour are both shutting down ski operations on Sunday, April 14. Both mountains have already cut back their hours for spring skiing now that blossoms are blooming in the city.

Sunday is also the final day for skiing at Blackcomb as the resort starts a project related to the Jersey Cream chair. Whistler will remain open to skiers until May 20.

Grouse Mountain is staying open a little longer than its other North Shore counterparts. It hasn’t posted its official end date yet, but the final day skiers can book lift tickets online is April 23.

Manning Park Resort already ended its season on March 24 despite “heroic” efforts by staff to stay open despite minimal snowfall.

This ski season started off slow, with many people posting videos of the disappointing and muddy conditions at local mountains and Whistler. Things picked up when Mother Nature brought more snow later in the season, but it hasn’t quite made up for the warm start.

Better luck next year, skiers and boarders.