Lights out on night skiing at popular ski hill as season winds down

If you are a skier or snowboarder, this time of year is always a bit depressing. However, after a record-breakingly bad 2023/2024 winter season on BC’s slopes, it might come as no surprise that the end of the season is just a short time away.

For Cypress Mountain skiers, Monday night will be the last night for night skiing, and the mountain will close to daytime winter activities in less than two weeks. The final day of the season is April 14, so if you want to head down to Humpty Dumpty this season, you will only have a short time left.

April 14 is also the last day to ski Blackcomb in the Sea to Sky area, as work is starting on the Jersey Cream chairlift project. However, the final day for skiing Whistler Mountain is still a ways away, with May 20 on the calendar for that day, depending on the conditions.

Meanwhile, Grouse Mountain will remain open for some sunset rides during the week, but you won’t be able to ski before work anymore as of Tuesday. The mountain’s hours will change to noon to 8 pm on weekdays and 9 am to 5 pm on weekends as of April 2.

Grouse hasn’t announced its final day of the season, but it’s unlikely it will be as late into mid-May as it was a few years ago simply because the El Nino year hasn’t favoured the conditions, and the snowpack is well below previous seasons.

Manning Park Resort ended its season on March 24 despite the “heroic” efforts by staff to stay open despite low snowfall.

Over ski season and ready for biking and hiking? You won’t have to wait too long.

Whistler Mountain Bike Park, also known as Whismas, will open on May 17 for its 25th season.

When will the Grouse Grind reopen? That, unfortunately, we cannot tell you. Last year, it opened at the end of May, and we will keep our eyes out for updates.

“The Grouse Grind Trail is closed seven days a week and will only reopen when work is completed and trail conditions are safe to allow for reopening,” Metro Vancouver wrote online about the closure.

Are you getting your last ski days in this year? Let us know in the comments.