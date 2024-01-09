Three Canadian spots named world's best ski destinations

When analyzing over 6,000 ski resorts, three Canadian spots have been listed in Forbes Advisor’s shortlist of the world’s best ski and snowboarding destinations.

Forbes recently published its “World Ski Index,” which ranks the best ski resorts around the globe.

It shortlisted 50 ski and snowboarding destinations based on 14 factors, such as the length and variety of slopes, skier and snowboarder reviews, the quality of the après-ski scene, and value for money. This would then determine a destination’s ski index score which grades resort from 0 to 100.

Whistler Blackcomb was listed in 14th place compared to resorts worldwide. While its world ranking is still impressive, Whistler Blackcomb rocketed to near the top of the Best Ski Resorts in North America list, where it came in second.

“Whether you’re looking for gentle slopes or steep alpine bowls, Whistler Blackcomb has it all – including zones reserved for children and families,” Forbes Advisor wrote. “Aside from the skiing, the PEAK 2 PEAK gondola which connects Whistler and Blackcomb Mountains is the world’s longest unsupported lift. The 4.4 km journey offers stunning views of the surrounding mountains and takes around 11 minutes to complete.”

Whistler Blackcomb also placed in third place for the best ski resort for snowboarding.

“Whistler’s reputation as a winter sports paradise was reaffirmed when it co-hosted the Winter Olympics back in 2010,” the Forbes article reads.

“A downside of its success however means that lift queues can be long, particularly in major holiday seasons.”

Lake Louise in Banff National Park, Alberta, also made the Top 50 Ski Resorts In The World list, ranking in 21st place. It was also listed as the third-best ski resort in North America.

“Located in Banff National Park in the heart of the Canadian Rockies, and home to the renowned Fairmont Chateau, Lake Louise is among the most picturesque places in the world,” the article reads.

“The largest of Banff’s ‘Big Three’ ski resorts with 139 km of slopes, Lake Louise provides plenty of choice for skiers and boarders of all ability levels.”

Another ski destination in Alberta was listed in the Forbes article — Sunshine Village — which just made the list in the 48th spot of the Top 50 Ski Resorts In The World ranking.