Skiers lose it as massive Whistler snowfall leads to long lines and delays

The excitement over a massive snowfall on Whistler Blackcomb could not be contained as many woke up bright and early to get to the mountain to ski or snowboard on the fresh powder.

Conditions were a real improvement over some of the dirt-covered runs that have been photographed this season, and some people woke up as early as 6 am to take advantage of it.

A photo of some incredibly dedicated humans was shared on Reddit this morning of those who showed up three hours ahead for the promise of First Tracks, which was sadly cancelled due to avalanche work.

The significant snow and high winds led to a delayed opening, according to a Whistler Blackcomb spokesperson, and it triggered the closure of the alpine lifts.

Peak 2 Peak also remained closed due to high winds.

“We are expecting an additional 8-12 cms overnight and, as always, our Mountain Ops and Patrol teams will work hard tomorrow morning to get the mountains safely open as quickly as possible. Our hope is to have the alpine open!” Dane Gergovich told Daily Hive.

Those who came later in the morning saw massive lines, but surprisingly, not many seemed all that grumpy about it.

“It’s a pow day. Lines aren’t too bad,” someone wrote on a video posted Wednesday.

But that’s only if they were able to get to the hill.

Many motorists reported a lot of delays as snow continued to fall, making the route slippery and visibility limited.

Skiers have been waiting hours in long, single lane traffic to get to Whistler. Pity that Kevin Falcon axed a perfectly decent railway service from Vancouver to Whistler when he was in office. #whistlerbc https://t.co/H8WItPVuji — Robert Alstead (@RobertAlstead) February 28, 2024

There were lots of crashes along the route, and many were reportedly told to take some questionable detours.

Traffic to Whistler super bad. Love these Apple Map directions😂😭 pic.twitter.com/Qhloo7Ajsz — Brandy Mars Designs (@brandymdesigns) February 28, 2024

Some people even gave up sitting in traffic and walked more than two miles instead.

An updated snowfall warning for the Sea to Sky Highway calls for 60 to 80 cm, or up to 2.5 feet, of heavy snowfall due to a “robust frontal system.”

“Over 50 cm has fallen across the region, with a further 10 to 15 cm expected today. Snow may change to rain this afternoon but is expected to transition back to snow this evening. Snowfall rates this evening will be less intense than this morning. A further 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected tonight before the system moves out of the area,” Environment and Climate Change Canada said in part.

⚠️❄️ CAUTION #BCHwy99 – Environment Canada has issued a #WinterStorm warning for the #SeaToSkyHwy from #Squamish to #Whistler. 30-50 cm of snow could fall. Be sure to have proper tires and slow down when you encounter snowy conditions.

ℹ️ Check https://t.co/WmanZpGrOF for the… pic.twitter.com/jwvnlY2nuE — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 28, 2024

Drive BC is telling drivers to be prepared and to have proper snow tires if they are taking the route.