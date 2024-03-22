BC ski resort ends winter downhill season this Sunday due to lack of snow

Manning Park Resort is shuttering its winter alpine operations for the season on Sunday, according to a statement from its general manager this week.

“Despite the heroic and at times herculean efforts of our Alpine Team this season, Mother Nature has dealt us and many of our industry colleagues, significant blows with the abnormally low snowfall combined with unseasonably warm weather. Despite all our efforts, we simply don’t have enough snow to safely continue our Alpine Operations,” general manager Vern Schram said on the resort’s Facebook page Thursday.

The resort will be holding Springfest 2024 this weekend, and Schram thanked loyal guests for their support during a year when they wondered if they would have a season at all.

But there’s still some light for snow lovers.

“We have been blessed with very favourable Nordic conditions this winter and we will continue to offer our valued Nordic patrons a few more days of operations,” he added.

If you wanted to take part, you will be out of luck next week as it will be closed, but it will reopen for Easter Long Weekend, from March 30 to April 1. “We hope you will take this opportunity to enjoy our beautiful trails before the season ends.”

Lots of people said they were surprised by the early end to the season, but they loved the mountain and would be back next year.

Others wanted to know about their unused passes.

“I have tried phoning multiple times and emailing about if you are going to be deferring the unused flex passes to next season? I tried to get up whenever I could when you had snow but still have 3days left,” one person wrote.

Some agreed that they were told their tickets were non-transferable and non-refundable despite the rough season.

They aren’t the only skiers or snowboarders who had hoped for some financial reprieve but as far as we could tell, only Washington state’s Mount Baker had lowered prices during the 2023/2024 season due to the poor conditions.