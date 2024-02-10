They love me not: Where to mingle if you're single and poor in Vancouver

Vancouver has sometimes been called a lonely city, with some saying it’s a difficult place to make friends — and it’s much worse if you’re single.

Or, maybe it isn’t? Aha!

With Valentine’s Day nearly here, what would you rather be doing? Planning some expensive date night when you can barely afford an extra long cucumber and cajun spice to make cajun spiced cucumber or something?

Or would you instead prefer to check out the city on your own, potentially meeting someone spontaneously and having a fun, flirty night out with no strings attached?

Here are some ways to spend the week of love in the city alone that won’t break the bank.

And if you have a partner, get out of this article!

Just kidding, keep scrolling.

Karaoke

Who says you have to go to a karaoke night with an entire crew of people?

Instead, you could head out to one of Funky Winker Beans‘ epic karaoke nights, hit the stage, and wow the audience.

That, or make the audience cringe with your weird rendition of War Pigs by Black Sabbath, where you’re actually just sitting on the stage, not doing anything for four minutes because of the incredibly long guitar solo.

It’s a fun time either way.

Improv-ise

Vancouver has a bombastic improv scene, with tons of shows every week. There are even some places, like Blind Tiger Comedy, that offer classes that aren’t going to burn your bank account.

Catch a flick or show at the Rio

Hey, that subheading rhymed.

Vancouver’s own Rio Theatre is a great place to support an iconic local business and have fun doing it.

The Rio isn’t just a movie theatre — it’s also a venue that hosts all sorts of fun live events.

Though they’re mostly showing sappy rom-coms for the week of Valentine’s Day.

Take a solo stroll

Vancouver is one of the most walkable cities in all of North America.

The best part about walking is that you can do it on your own, and it’s even proven to have significant health benefits beyond just the physical ones.

Skip actual reality and try the virtual kind

If you’re sick of this reality, there is an escape, and it involves strapping a somewhat heavy headset to your face.

Zero Latency is one of many virtual reality spaces in Vancouver that allow you to escape this bleak existence and enter an even more miserable existence where you’re in a zombie apocalypse, having to shoot the undead.

Sounds like a blast.

Get learned at a museum

A plethora of museums and galleries around Vancouver feature some neat stories about Vancouver’s history.

It’s a great way to spend a day alone and even walk away enlightened.

Spend time with Mother Nature

What better way to be single in Vancouver than to spend some time with one of the things that makes Vancouver so great?

There are so many beautiful green spaces in and around the city just waiting for you to enjoy. Get in touch with nature, and don’t worry about swiping left or right.

This is just a small selection of the best places to be if you’re single in Vancouver, whether you want to mingle or be alone.

Also, if you’re booze-free, there are tons of ways to spend time in Vancouver completely sober.