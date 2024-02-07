"Ridiculous": Outrageous food price spotted at Vancouver grocery store

A recent example of grocery inflation has some Vancouverites’ jaws on the floor.

Brian Barlow, who was recently shopping at Greens Market on West Broadway, was shocked to discover that a long English cucumber was priced at $5.99.

“Greens Market strikes again,” he wrote on a local Facebook group page. “This is ridiculous pricing.”

Dozens of people have since commented on his post to call the pricing “absolutely wild.” One person even went so far as to say they won’t even go to the store.

While many admitted the price for the produce was expensive, others pointed out that the store is a small business.

Greens Market is a local grocery store that provides food “from local and regional growers and producers when possible,” according to its site.

“We work diligently to secure the best possible pricing so that everyone can afford to take care of their health and buy quality natural and organic products,” the site reads.

So, to its defence, people pointed out that the pricing at Greens Market is “not that far off pricing anywhere else.”

“Not saying it’s fair pricing… just pointing out that English cucumbers are wildly overpriced everywhere,” one person wrote.

“At least with Greens (if you have the means and choose to shop there), you are supporting an independent grocer (not a HUGE conglomerate).”