"Rip off": Spicily priced rub at Vancouver grocery store shocks customer

A Vancouver grocery shopper was stunned on a recent outing to find a spice rub she likes being sold for more than double its Walmart price at a Vancouver Save On Foods.

Shannen S. sent Daily Hive photos of The Keg Cajun Seasoning at Save On River District with a price tag of $8.47.

That’s more than double its price at nearby Walmart Metrotown, where the same item was selling for $3.97.

“I thought you guys told the government you weren’t inflating prices,” Shannen told Daily Hive.

She pointed out the irony of Save On’s name, where customers may think they’ll save on their grocery bill. At least for this item in River District, they’ll actually be shelling out more than their competitors.

Grocery chains in Canada have been making headlines lately as prices rise amid post-COVID-19 inflation. Grocers are being accused of gouging customers as the cost of living crisis makes affording everyday essentials more stressful for Canadians.

Just this week, a grocery shopper spoke out about a $6 single cucumber at a Vancouver store.

Save On Foods does have a membership program which can make purchases cheaper, and Daily Hive has reached out to the company to ask why it was charging so much more than its competitor for the spice rub.