Many BC residents support legalizing shrooms, surprised they aren't

Many BC residents support shrooms being legal in the province, and no, we’re not talking about the Shiitake variety, but rather, the variety that makes you wonder what it would be like to be a mushroom.

In recent years, many dispensaries selling psilocybin shrooms have popped up in BC and Vancouver, which may be part of the reason why people don’t realize they’re still illegal.

Police have even raided some spots in Vancouver as recently as last year.

On Thursday, on the British Columbia subreddit, a conversation popped up around the concept of making shrooms legal in BC, and most people support the idea.

Psilocybin remains illegal under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

According to the Government of Canada, “The production, sale and possession of magic mushrooms are illegal.”

On the topic of legalization, many Redditors were quite surprised about the legal status of mushrooms.

One user quipped, “They aren’t already?”

While many folks suggested regulating, legalizing, and taxing shrooms in BC, some did have concerns.

“My biggest concern is people taking it while on another prescription drug. I would be concerned about drug-drug interactions, which is why it should be legalized and education made available.”

Others suggested legalizing all psychedelic drugs, as opposed to just decriminalizing them.

“Well, considering you can literally order mushrooms for same-day delivery from some of the same retailers that do weed delivery, I could not care less, lol. Legalize and tax,” another user said.

Someone else said, “I’ve had mushrooms delivered to my house by Canada Post.”

So, while they’re not legal, they may as well be.

Researchers have been making a lot of headway in recent years when it comes to mushrooms being used for therapeutic purposes, including research being done right here at home by Vancouver Coastal Health.

Do you support the legalization of mushrooms? Let us know in the comments.