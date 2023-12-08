FoodFood News

Dec 8 2023, 10:22 pm
Vancouver restaurant offers baseball legend edamame for life
The internet is abuzz with news about one of the biggest baseball players on the planet, Shohei Ohtani, and whether he’ll be joining the Toronto Blue Jays.

One Vancouver restaurant is hoping to make the decision easier for Ohtani with a promise of free food for life.

“Ohtani-san, we would sincerely be so hapa for you to play in Canada,” said Hapa Izakaya online.

“In order to make your decision easier, we would love to offer you a lifetime supply of our world famous edamame!”

It’s still unclear whether this offer of beans will sway Ohtani one way or the other, but we’ll be sure to find out soon.

Meanwhile, people are tracking a plane from Santa Ana to Toronto, thinking the baseball legend is on board.

While Hapa Izakaya has locations in both Vancouver and Toronto, the hashtags on the post indicate this offer is for its Vancouver location.

Hapa Izakaya

