Woman sentenced to work fast-food job after throwing order at Chipotle worker

A woman who threw a burrito bowl at a Chipotle worker has been served a steaming hot order of justice, which will see her working at a fast-food chain as part of her punishment.

According to Fox Affiliate WJW, 39-year-old Rosemary Hayne shouted at a Chipotle employee and threw her food order in their face back in September.

The interaction, which took place at an Ohio Chipotle location, was caught on camera.

Parma Municipal Court Judge Timothy Gilligan first sentenced Hayne to 180 days in jail, with a 90-day suspension.

But then Gilligan came up with an offer that would give Hayne a taste of her own burrito bowl. He said she could reduce her jail sentence by 60 days if she agreed to work at a fast-food chain for two months.

“You didn’t get your burrito bowl the way you like it, and this is how you respond?” Judge Gilligan said during sentencing, according to WJW.

“This is not Real Housewives of Parma. This behaviour is not acceptable.”

Hayne did apologize to the victim and the court but tried to defend herself by saying the order was “disgusting looking.”

The victim told the court she ended up quitting her job at Chipotle due to the emotional impact the incident had on her.

Gilligan said it wasn’t fair for taxpayers to pay for Hayne’s jail stay, so he thought his punishment was more fitting.

“I also hope this deters others from this type of behaviour,” he stated.

In a statement to Daily Hive, Laurie Schalow, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Chipotle, said that the health and safety of its employees is its “greatest priority.”

Schalow added that the company is “pleased to see justice served for any individual that does not treat our team members with the respect they deserve.”