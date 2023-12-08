9 ways to cope with a hangover in Vancouver after a Christmas party

It may or may not have been Daily Hive’s annual Christmas party last night, and with many people around the city likely having theirs around this time of year, along with other Christmas celebrations, we were thinking about what the best way to cope with a hangover in Vancouver might be.

Is it a blast of fresh, cold, almost-winter air from Mother Nature to the face? Maybe a visit to your favourite coffee shop to pound some lattes? Perhaps it’s sitting on the beach by the water.

Or maybe you need to stay home, shut the blinds, and pretend the world doesn’t exist.

Believe it or not, for some people, it’s more booze.

Here are some ideas to cure what ails you.

Work from home

Avoid the bright office lights and if your place of employment allows it, work from home. Nothing’s worse than heading into work with a pounding headache while people laugh and have a good time.

Not to mention, if you work in an office that allows music and you’re not controlling the playlist, Christmas music is blaring. It’s no good. Stay home.

Coffee. Lots and lots of coffee.

Nothing helps cope with a hangover like that sweet, sweet bean juice.

Well, water’s probably the best solution, and technically, there’s water in your coffee, so it’s a win-win, right?

The other great thing about having a hangover in Vancouver is that there’s no shortage of incredible coffee shops.

Soup, pho real

Another thing Vancouver has no shortage of is excellent ramen and pho spots. Nothing soothes the soul or the hungover mind like a bowl of hot noodles.

Visit your favourite pharmacy

Yet another thing Vancouver has no shortage of is pharmacies where you can buy things like Tylenol or Advil, which can dull that throbbing headache for six to eight hours.

Nature walk

For some, a blast of nature is just the thing to settle a hangover after a night of debauchery and spicy margaritas.

Across Metro Vancouver, there are so many places to get that blast of nature, to feel the clean air, and to maybe have a sneaky puke in some bushes.

Gentle exercise

It’s probably best to avoid strenuous exercise because you’re likely dehydrated from all the shots you took.

But something gentle and mentally calming like a hatha yoga class might just be what the hangover doctor ordered. Definitely don’t do hot yoga, as that would likely just dehydrate you further.

Hair of the dog

The term hair of the dog refers to the idea that alcohol can be consumed as a hangover remedy. According to the highly respected medical journal Cosmo, (not), it comes from the idea that you could cure rabies by drinking a potion made from the hair of the dog that bit you.

The scientific jury is out on this potential method to cope with a hangover, and it will likely vary from person to person. So, trust your heart as long as your gut isn’t saying you feel like vomiting.

Avoid the steam clock

We all love the steam clock, but we can’t imagine anything more intolerable for a hangover than walking by when the whistles start blowing off, and the mass of annoying tourists gathered around to take photos.

A visit to the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden

We can’t think of a better way to cope with a hurting hungover brain in Vancouver than with some peace and tranquillity.

Vancouver has so many places where you can do this, but imagine sitting around that picture up above.

The throbbing headache might not be gone, but you’ll be too immersed in the beauty around you to care.