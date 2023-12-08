Rumoured Ohtani plane is most tracked flight in the world right now

There’s a plane headed to Toronto from Santa Ana, California, and baseball fans are wondering if it’s Blue Jays bound.

The private jet took off at 9:40 am PT from John Wayne Airport, leading excited baseball fans to assume that Shohei Ohtani is on it.

It’s now the most tracked flight in the world, with thousands keeping an eye on the plane via Flightradar24.com. Over 4,000 people were viewing the flight, with under an hour left until it’s scheduled to land at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Expect that number to grow as we get close to the estimated 4:23 pm ET arrival.

The plane that may or may not change the course of #BlueJays history has now departed from John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana and is headed for Toronto. You can track it here. Currently the No.2 most tracked plane worldwide:

Is Ohtani on the plane or is it someone else? We’ll soon find out.

The "Ohtani flight" from Anaheim to Toronto is the #1 tracked plane in the world right now, with ~4000 people watching it on FlightAware It's going to be so funny if this is just some dude

Ohtani is expected to make his decision today, and there’s already a report out of Los Angeles that he has chosen the Blue Jays. That report has since been refuted by multiple baseball insiders.

The 29-year-old star from Japan can do it all. Ohtani is the type of player rarely seen in Major League Baseball, given he’s both a star hitter and a great pitcher.

The reigning AL MVP will sign a record-breaking contract, with estimates as high as $600 million.