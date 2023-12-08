"Not worth it": Cross-border trips to Costco in Bellingham sparks debate

If you live near the US border in Metro Vancouver, is it worth a cross-border trip to a place like Costco in Bellingham for some savings?

According to a Reddit thread on the Surrey subreddit, most people think it isn’t.

“Dollar for dollar, it’s not worth it anymore.”

The thread on the Surrey subreddit began with user OceanParkD saying that they dreaded going to Costco in Newton.

“I’m curious: does anyone do their grocery shopping at the Bellingham Costco?”

While many said that the difference in prices isn’t worth the trip, others said there are some reasons a journey down south might be worth the drive.

“Gas at Bellingham Costco is another story. Pretty much always cheaper than BC. Definitely worth it if you’re filling up.”

Others stated that while prices might not be too different (aside from gas), the shopping environment might be.

“That Costco in Bellingham is so spacious and quiet compared to what we have here, aisles seem bigger, quicker to pay it’s just a really pleasant experience. Plus, gas is super cheap.”

Another user said, “I’ve never been convinced that it has dramatically better deals on basically anything other than meat.”

They added that it might be worth the hassle if you’re heading to Costco as part of a bigger trip, including a trip to Trader Joe’s.

Most complaints about Costco locations around Metro Vancouver centred around the crowds. Someone else said that Newton Costco customers “are awful.”

“Place reeks of BO,” they continued.

Someone compared the products between Costco in the States and closer to home, suggesting that Bellingham Costco products are superior.

Do you ever make cross-border trips to the Costco in Bellingham? Is it worth it? Let us know in the comments.

But be warned, if you go to Bellingham, ensure you’re on your best behaviour.