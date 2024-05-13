Opening date for Surrey's Par4 Kitchen & Bar has been revealed

Late last year, Dished reported that Par4, a new sports bar with some high-tech golf simulators, was coming to Metro Vancouver. Now, we’re happy to come to you with an official opening date.

Par4 is a new sports bar opening in Surrey at 5580 152nd Street, the former location of Big Ridge Brewing Co.

On Instagram, Par4 shared that this spot will feature “an upscale kitchen and bar focussed on high-quality food, craft drinks, and interactive sports entertainment.”

Customers can anticipate a “carefully curated menu and drink selection” alongside live performances, in-house DJs, top-grade sports simulators, a wide selection of flat-screen TVs, and “the hottest patio in town.”

Not only will this sports bar feature golf simulators, but it also shared that there will be a selection of different interactive sports for those who reserve a simulation bay.

Par4 shared that it’ll be opening its doors on May 23.

Address: 5580 152nd Street, Surrey

