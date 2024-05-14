18 Vancouver restaurants among Canada's 100 Best in 2024

Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants has just unveiled its comprehensive list of the best spots to dine in 2024.

Now that the weather is getting warmer and more summer travel is on the horizon, you can put this ranking to use and embark on a cross-country food tour.

It’s the ninth annual edition of this list, and it’s packed with great restaurants from coast to coast.

These eateries were chosen by food critics, chefs, restaurateurs, food-savvy patrons, and industry experts from across the country who were selected to vote for the annual list.

While our city didn’t top the list this year – that honour goes to Montreal’s Mon Lapin – Published on Main, which was named Canada’s best for 2022, did make the top 10, coming in at number seven.

Other notable mentions include Kissa Tanto at number 10, St. Lawrence at number 14, L’Abattoir at number 16, and AnnaLena at number 20.

Of the 18 Vancouver restaurants mentioned, 10 are within Canada’s top 50, and one BC-based restaurant outside of Vancouver — Whistler’s Wild Blue — also made the list, at number 31.

See the full list of Canada’s 100 Best for 2024 below:

Mon Lapin (Montreal, Quebec) Edulis (Toronto, Ontario) Alo (Toronto, Ontario) 20 Victoria (Toronto, Ontario) Langdon Hall (Cambridge, Ontario) Restaurant Pearl Morissette (Jordan Station, Ontario) Published on Main (Vancouver, BC) Beba (Verdun, Quebec) Bar Kismet (Halifax, Nova Scotia) Kissa Tanto (Vancouver, BC) Monarque (Montreal, Quebec) Quetzal (Toronto, ON) Montréal Plaza (Montreal, Quebec) St. Lawrence (Vancouver, BC) Dreyfus (Toronto, Ontario) L’Abattoir (Vancouver, BC) Giulia (Toronto, Ontario) Prime Seafood Palace (Toronto, Ontario) Toqué! (Montreal, Quebec) AnnaLena (Vancouver, BC) Cabaret l’Enfer (Montreal, Quebec) Boulevard (Vancouver, BC) River Café (Calgary, Alberta) Canoe (Toronto, Ontario) Eight (Calgary, Alberta) Hexagon (Oakville, Ontario) Marilena (Victoria, BC) Riviera (Ottawa, Ontario) Bernhardts (Toronto, Ontario) Sushi Masaki Saito (Toronto, Ontario) Wild Blue (Whistler, BC) La Cabane d’à Côté (St-Benoît de Mirabel, Quebec) Aburi Hana (Toronto, Ontario) Casa Paco (Toronto, Ontario) Mimi Chinese (Toronto, Ontario) Portage (St. John’s, Newfoundland) Botanist (Vancouver, BC) Sunnys Chinese (Toronto, Ontario) Deer + Almond (Winnipeg, Manitoba) The Pine (Collingwood, Ontario) Joe Beef (Montreal, Quebec) Maenam (Vancouver, BC) Atelier (Ottawa, Ontario) Bar Isabel (Toronto, Ontario) Famiglia Baldassarre (Toronto, Ontario) D.O.P. (Calgary, Alberta) Mott 32 (Vancouver, BC) La Quercia (Vancouver, BC) Sushi Yugen (Toronto, Ontario) Salle Climatisé (Montreal, Quebec) Au Pied de Cochon (Montreal, Quebec) Major Tom (Calgary, Alberta) L’Express (Montreal, Quebec) Otto (Kitano Shokudo) (Montreal, Quebec) Paloma (Montreal, Quebec) Nora Gray (Montreal, Quebec) Fogo Island Inn (Joe Batt’s Arm, Newfoundland) Auberge St-Mathieu (St-Mathieu, Quebec) Masayoshi (Vancouver, BC) Tanière3 (Quebec City, Quebec) Lawrence (Montreal, Quebec) Burdock & Co. (Vancouver, BC) Bar St-Denis (Montreal, Quebec) Cioppino’s (Vancouver, BC) Pompette (Toronto, Ontario) Giulietta (Toronto, Ontario) Hawksworth (Vancouver, BC) Pichai (Montreal, Quebec) Bouillon Bilk (Montreal, Quebec) Actinolite (Toronto, Ontario) Arlo (Ottawa, Ontario) Alma (Outremont, Quebec) Mastard (Montreal, Quebec) Clementine (Winnipeg, Manitoba) Supply and Demand (Ottawa, Ontario) Ankor (Canmore, Alberta) Bar Prima (Toronto, Ontario) Tetsu Sushi Bar (Vancouver, BC) Sabayon (Montreal, Quebec) Le Vin Papillon (Montreal, Quebec) Don Alfonso 1890 (Toronto, Ontario) Savio Volpe (Vancouver, BC) Foxy (Montreal, Quebec) Gia Vin et Grill (Montreal, Quebec) Oddbird (St. Catherine’s, Ontario) Elephant (Vancouver, BC) Casavant (Montreal, Quebec) Hearth (Saskatoon, Saskatchewan) Arvi (Quebec City, Quebec) Sushi Hil (Vancouver, BC) Espace Old Mill (Stanbridge, Quebec) Yujiro (Winnipeg, Manitoba) Liverpool House (Montreal, Quebec) Barberian’s (Toronto, Ontario) North & Navy (Ottawa, Ontario) Hoogan et Beaufort (Montreal, Quebec) Buvette Daphnée (Ottawa, Ontario) Le Mousso (Montreal, Quebec) DaiLo (Toronto, Ontario) Park (Montreal, Quebec)

With files from Hanna McLean, Marco Ovies, and Daryn Wright